Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
AUCKLAND, June 24 Beauden Barrett slotted two penalties and converted Codie Taylor's 18th minute try to give the All Blacks a narrow 13-8 lead over the British and Irish Lions at halftime of the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
Sean O'Brien finished off a brilliant counter attack and break from Liam Williams that involved superb interplay between Jonathan Davies and Elliot Daly before the Irish flanker crossed.
The All Blacks suffered two injury blows with fullback Ben Smith failing a head injury assessment while Ryan Crotty limped off with a leg injury.
The Lions had looked to have grabbed a second-minute try to Daly but television replays showed Israel Dagg had got under the ball and also forced him into touch. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.