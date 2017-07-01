WELLINGTON, July 1 The second test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions was locked up at 9-9 at halftime after the home side had Sonny Bill Williams sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 25th minute at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Williams was given a red card by referee Jerome Garces for the no-armed tackle on Anthony Watson, who escaped injury, with the New Zealander's shoulder making contact with the Lions winger's head.

He becomes just the third All Blacks player to be sent off in a test match and first since 1967.

All the scoring came from the boot with New Zealand flyhalf Beauden Barrett and Lions inside centre Owen Farrell slotting three penalties apiece in the match that was played in a swirling northerly wind and persistent rain.

The All Blacks hold a 1-0 lead in the three match series after winning the first game 30-15 last week in Auckland. The third match is back at Eden Park on July 8. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)