AUCKLAND, July 8 Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett scored a try apiece as the All Blacks took a 12-6 halftime lead in a crunching series-deciding third test against the British and Irish lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

Centre Laumape opened the scoring after All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett had knocked down a cross kick by his elder brother Beauden following a sustained buildup by the world champions.

The younger Barrett also crossed just before halftime after Laumape got his hands free in a tackle and fed to centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who found the rangy fullback.

Owen Farrell slotted two penalties for the visitors during a frenetic first 40 minutes.

The All Blacks won the first test at the same venue 30-15 on June 24, while the Lions won the second 24-21 at Wellington Regional Stadium last week.