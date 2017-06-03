Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, June 3 Winger Anthony Watson's 52nd minute try gave the British and Irish Lions the slim advantage they needed as they struggled to a scrappy 13-7 victory over the Provincial Barbarians in the opening match of their tour in Whangarei on Saturday.
Lions flyhalf Johnny Sexton slotted a first half penalty, scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw then stepped up when he went down injured to add a second, and replacement flyhalf Owen Farrell converted Watson's try.
Barbarians captain Sam Anderson-Heather, who suffered injuries to his knee, ribs and hand, scored the only try for the side selected from New Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition before he was replaced at halftime.
Flyhalf Bryn Gatland, the son of Lions coach Warren, converted Anderson-Heather's try and showed he would be more than capable of playing at a higher level should the Auckland Blues need him on Wednesday against the tourists.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.