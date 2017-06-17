Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
Kerr-Barlow was sinbinned for a dangerous shoulder tackle on Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny allowing the visitors to extend their advantage from 15-10 to 29-10 while the scrumhalf was on the sideline shortly after halftime.
Referee Jaco Peyper awarded a penalty try to the Lions, while lock Maro Itoje drove over, with Halfpenny adding six penalties and a conversion for the visitors who now face the Waikato Chiefs on Tuesday in Hamilton.
Loose forward Liam Messam scored the home side's only try, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie added a conversion and penalty against a Lions combination that is expected to run out during the first test against the All Blacks next week.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
