Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to play Hurricanes
WELLINGTON, June 25 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.
June 22 Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' first test match against the All Blacks:
When: June 24, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Jerome Garces (France); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)
Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 5-George Kruis, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jonathan Sexton, 23-Leigh Halfpenny.
Coach: Warren Gatland
All Blacks: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden/Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown
Coach: Steve Hansen
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 38
New Zealand wins: 29
Lions wins: 6
Draws: 3
PREVIOUS MEETINGS AT EDEN PARK
2005 NZ won 38-19
1993 NZ won 30-13
1983 NZ won 38-6
1977 NZ won 10-9
1971 Match drawn 14-14
1966 NZ won 24-11
1959 Lions won 9-6
1950 NZ won 8-3
1930 NZ won 15-10
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
WELLINGTON, June 25 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.
AUCKLAND, June 25 The All Blacks will prepare for a greater confrontation at the breakdown as a desperate British and Irish Lions look to level their test series in the second match in Wellington, coach Steve Hansen has said.
MELBOURNE, June 25 Australia's Super Rugby teams have failed to produce players fit enough for test rugby, leaving the Wallabies scrambling to prepare for bigger tests to come against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, according to captain Stephen Moore.