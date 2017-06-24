Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
AUCKLAND, June 24 Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the All Blacks beat the British and Irish Lions 30-15 in the first test at Eden Park on Saturday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Codie Taylor also crossed in the first half for the world champions.
Sean O'Brien and Rhys Webb crossed for the Lions, who now play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday before the second test next Saturday.
The All Blacks had held a narrow 13-8 lead at halftime. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Gatland says opportunity to stake claim for second test (Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.