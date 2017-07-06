Rugby -Reds snatch victory from Brumbies in Brisbane
July 7 The Queensland Reds snatched a last-minute 16-15 victory over the ACT Brumbies in an all-Australia Super Rugby clash played out in sodden conditions in Brisbane on Friday.
AUCKLAND, July 6 Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' third test match against the All Blacks:
When: July 8, 7:35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Jaco Peyper (South Africa); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)
Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Sam Warburton(captain), 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell
Coach: Warren Gatland
New Zealand: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Malakai Fekitoa.
Coach: Steve Hansen
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 40
New Zealand wins: 30
Lions wins: 7
Draws: 3
PREVIOUS MEETINGS IN AUCKLAND
2017 NZ won 30-15
2005 NZ won 38-19
1993 NZ won 30-13
1983 NZ won 38-6
1977 NZ won 10-9
1971 Match drawn 14-14
1966 NZ won 24-11
1959 Lions won 9-6
1950 NZ won 8-3
1930 NZ won 15-10
1908 NZ won 29-0
2017 TOUR RESULTS
July 1 Lions bt NZ 24-21
June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31
June 24 NZ bt Lions 30-15
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN, July 7 South African Rugby on Friday confirmed the exit of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings from Super Rugby in 2018, as the teams revealed they will explore "other international competition opportunities".
AUCKLAND, July 7 The British and Irish Lions are ready to "create history" at Eden Park on Saturday but know they will need to improve in every facet of the game to beat the All Blacks in the decisive third test, attack coach Rob Howley said on Friday.