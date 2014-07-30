July 30 John Spencer, who toured with the British and Irish Lions as a player in 1971, has been appointed manager of the Lions' tour to New Zealand in 2017.

Spencer, 66, will emulate Fran Cotton and Bill Beaumont as the third English Lions tour manager in rugby's professional era, the Lions' website (www.lionsrugby.com) said on Wednesday.

"It is a huge privilege and honour to represent the Lions as tour manager, 46 years after I did so as a player," Spencer said.

"My predecessor, Andy Irvine, did a fantastic job in Australia, and I am looking forward to following in his footsteps."

The Lions travel to face the All Blacks in search of successive series victories, following a 2-1 win in Australia last year. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Ken Ferris)