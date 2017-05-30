Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
LONDON May 30 Following is a list of the 64 items of clothing handed to each member of the 41-man British and Irish Lions squad for the tour on New Zealand:
Training kit: Training Jersey, Superlight Poly Tee Training Short, Training Sock, Vest top, First layer top, Gym Short, Fleece Short, Polo t shirts, Full zip hoody, Training T-shirts, Cap, Rain Jacket, Training T-shirts, Fleece bottoms, Crew Sweatshirt, Slim fit tracksuit pant, 1/4 zip top, Gilet, Presentation Jacket, Presentation trouser, Storm Jacket, Beanie Cap, Contact Top, Gloves, Hoody, Large Holdall, Medium Holdall, Boot Bag, Gym Bag, Backpack, Large Wheelie Bag, Contact paint, Base layer top, Base layer leggings, Base layer shorts, Gym Socks.
Accessories: Navy blazer, White athletic fit short, Tour tie, Lions socks, Velvet jacket, Formal trousers, Evening tie, Woven boxers, Jersey boxers, Belt, Cufflinks, Shoes, Chinos, Checked formal shirt, Casual shirt, Jumper, Pocket square x 2, Scarf, Collar stiffeners. (Compiled by Neil Robinson)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.