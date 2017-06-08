Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, June 8 Concussed All Blacks hooker Dane Coles was suprisingly named in Steve Hansen's All Blacks squad on Thursday to face the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series starting on June 24.
Coles has barely played this season after suffering knee and calf injuries and then suffering concussion symptoms. He has not played for the Wellington Hurricanes since he limped off against the Otago Highlanders on March 18.
Captain Kieran Read and his fellow loose forwards Liam squire and Jerome Kaino were all also included despite all three still recovering from injuries.
The uncapped Wellington Hurricanes duo of Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape were both named in the 33-man squad, while Hansen named five additional players as injury cover with question marks still over Coles, Ryan Crotty and the three loose forwards.
Fullback Jordie Barrett, flyhalf Beauden Barrett and lock Scott Barrett became the first trio of brothers to be named in an All Blacks squad.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.