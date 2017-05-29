Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
May 29 Penpix on likely contenders for the All Blacks squad for the test series against the British and Irish Lions:
BACKS
Ben Smith
Age: 30
1.86m, 93kg
Super Rugby/provincial team: Highlanders/Otago
Position: Fullback, winger, centre
Debut: v Italy, 2009
Caps: 60
Points: 135 (27 tries)
Israel Dagg
Age: 28
1.86m, 96kg
Teams: Crusaders/Hawke's Bay
Position: Fullback, winger
Debut: v Ireland, 2010
Caps: 61
Points: 128 (24T, 1C, 2P)
Jordie Barrett
Age: 20
1.95m, 96kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Taranaki
Position: Fullback, winger, inside centre, flyhalf
Uncapped
Damian McKenzie
Age: 22
1.77m, 78kg
Teams: Chiefs/Waikato
Position: Fullback, flyhalf, winger
Debut: v Argentina, 2016
Caps: 2
Julian Savea
Age: 26
1.92m, 108kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Wellington
Position: Winger
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 52
Points: 225 (45T)
Nehe Milner-Skudder
Age: 26
1.80m, 90kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Manawatu
Position: Winger, fullback
Debut: v Australia, 2015
Caps: 8
Points: 40 (8T)
Rieko Ioane
Age: 20
1.89m, 102kg
Teams: Blues/Auckland
Position: Winger, centre
Debut: v Italy, 2016
Caps: 2
Points: 5 (1T)
Waisake Naholo
Age: 26
1.86m, 96kg
Teams: Highlanders/Taranaki
Position: Winger
Debut: v Argentina, 2015
Caps: 12
Points: 30 (6T)
Ryan Crotty
Age: 28
1.81m, 91kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Inside centre, centre
Debut: v Australia, 2013
Caps: 26
Points: 25 (5T)
Anton Lienert-Brown
Age: 22
1.85m, 96kg
Teams: Chiefs/Waikato
Position: Centre, inside centre
Debut: v Australia, 2016
Caps: 9
Points: 10 (2T)
Sonny Bill Williams
Age: 31
1.91m, 108kg
Teams: Blues/Counties-Manukau
Position: Inside centre, centre
Debut: v England, 2010
Caps: 33
Points 45 (9T)
Malakai Fekitoa
Age: 25
1.87m, 99kg
Teams: Highlanders/Auckland
Position: Centre, inside centre
Debut: v England, 2014
Caps: 23
Points: 40 (8T)
Beauden Barrett
Age: 26
1.87m, 91kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Taranaki
Position: Flyhalf, fullback, winger
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 49
Points: 297 (12T, 66C, 25P)
Aaron Cruden
Age: 28
1.78m, 84kg
Teams: Chiefs/Manawatu
Position: Flyhalf
Debut: v Ireland, 2010
Caps: 47
Points: 322 (5T, 63C, 56P, 1DG)
Lima Sopoaga
Age: 26
1.77m, 91kg
Teams: Highlanders/Southland
Position: Flyhalf
Debut: v South Africa, 2015
Caps: 6
Points 22 (8C, 2P)
Aaron Smith
Age: 28
1.71m, 84kg
Teams: Highlanders/Manawatu
Position: Scrumhalf
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 58
Points: 62 (12T, 1C)
TJ Perenara
Age: 25
1.84m, 94kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Wellington
Position: Scrumhalf
Debut: v England, 2014
Caps: 29
Points: 35 (7T)
FORWARDS
Kieran Read
Age: 31
1.93m, 111kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Number eight, blindside flanker
Debut: v Scotland, 2008
Caps: 97
Points: 105 (21T)
Jerome Kaino
Age: 34
1.96m, 105kg
Teams: Blues/Auckland
Position: Blindside flanker, number eight
Debut: v Ireland, 2006
Caps: 77
Points: 65 (13T)
Liam Squire
Age: 26
1.96m, 113kg
Teams: Highlanders/Tasman
Position: Number eight, blindside flanker
Debut: v Wales, 2016
Caps: 8
Points: 5 (1T)
Sam Cane
Age: 25
1.89m, 103kg
Teams: Chiefs/Bay of Plenty
Position: Openside flanker, number eight
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 40
Points 55 (11T)
Ardie Savea
Age: 23
1.90m, 89kgs
Teams: Hurricanes/Wellington
Position: Openside flanker, number eight
Debut: v Wales, 2016
Caps: 12
Points 10 (2T)
Matt Todd
Age: 29
1.85m, 104kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Openside flanker
Debut: v France, 2013
Caps: 8
Brodie Retallick
Age: 25 (turns 26 on May 31)
2.04m, 120kg
Teams: Chiefs/Hawke's Bay
Position: Lock
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 60
Points: 10 (2T)
Sam Whitelock
Age: 29
2.02m, 116kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Lock
Debut: v Ireland, 2010
Caps: 84
Points: 25 (5T)
Patrick Tuipulotu
Age: 24
1.98m, 120kg
Teams: Blues/Auckland
Position: Lock
Debut: v England, 2014
Caps: 12
Points: 10 (2T)
Luke Romano
Age: 31
1.99m, 115kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Lock
Debut: v Ireland, 2012
Caps: 26
Points: 10 (2T)
Scott Barrett
Age: 23
1.97m, 112kg
Teams: Crusaders/Taranaki
Position: Lock
Debut: v Ireland, 2016
Caps: 4
Points: 5 (1T)
Owen Franks
Age: 29
1.85m, 119kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Tighthead prop
Debut: v Italy, 2009
Caps: 90
Charlie Faumuina
Age: 30
1.84m, 127kg
Teams: Blues/Auckland
Position: Tighthead prop
Debut: v Argentina, 2012
Caps: 46
Points: 20 (4T)
Ofa Tu'ungafasi
Age: 25
Position: Tighthead prop
Teams: Blues/Auckland
Debut: v Wales, 2016
Caps: 4
Joe Moody
Age: 28
1.88m, 118kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Loosehead prop
Debut: v Australia, 2014
Caps: 24
Points: 5 (1T)
Wyatt Crockett
Age: 34
1.93m, 116kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Loosehead prop
Debut: v Italy, 2009
Caps: 58
Points: 10 (2T)
Dane Coles
Age: 30
1.84m, 109kg
Teams: Hurricanes/Wellington
Position: Hooker
Debut: v Scotland, 2012
Caps: 49
Points: 45 (9T)
Codie Taylor
Age: 26
1.83m, 106kg
Teams: Crusaders/Canterbury
Position: Hooker
Debut: v Argentina, 2015
Caps: 15
Points: 15 (3T)
Source: AllBlacks.com (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.