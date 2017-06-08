Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, June 8 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following 33-man squad to face the British and Irish Lions in their three-test series, which starts on June 24 at Eden Park in Auckland.
Backs: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Nganai Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow.
Forwards: Kieran Read (captain), Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Wyatt Crockett, Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris.
Injury cover: Liam Coltman, Vaea Fifita, Jack Goodhue, Akira Ioane, Matt Todd.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.