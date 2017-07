WELLINGTON, July 2 All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks and will miss the third test at Eden Park in Auckland against the British and Irish Lions next Saturday.

Williams was sent off for a dangerous shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson during the second test, won 24-21 by the visitors to level the series at 1-1, at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)