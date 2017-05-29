Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
May 29 Penpix of the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand:
FORWARDS
Sam Warburton
Age: 28
1.90m, 103kg
Country/club: Wales/Cardiff Blues
Position: Back row
Lions: Four appearances, two tests
Wales caps: 74
Rory Best
Age: 34
1.80m, 106kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Hooker
Lions: Four appearances
Ireland caps: 104
Dan Cole
Age: 30
1.89m, 120kg
Country/club: England/Leicester Tigers
Position: Prop
Lions: Nine appearances
England caps: 74
Taulupe Faletau
Age: 26
1.92m, 109kg
Country/club: Wales/Bath Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 66
Tadhg Furlong
Age: 24
1.85m, 123kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 16
Jamie George
Age: 26
1.83m, 110kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Hooker
Lions: First tour
England caps: 17
James Haskell
Age: 32
1.93m, 120kg
Country/club: England/Wasps
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 75
Iain Henderson
Age: 25
2.00m, 118kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 32
Maro Itoje
Age: 22
1.95m, 117kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 12
Alun Wyn Jones
Age: 31
1.98m, 118kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Second row
Lions: 13 appearances
Wales caps: 110
George Kruis
Age: 27
1.98m, 117kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 20
Courtney Lawes
Age: 28
2.01m, 115kg
Country/club: England/Northampton Saints
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 58
Joe Marler
Age: 26
1.83m, 114kg
Country/club: England/Harlequins
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
England caps: 51
Jack McGrath
Age: 27
1.82m, 120kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 41
Ross Moriarty
Age: 23
1.90m, 106kg
Country/club: Wales/Gloucester Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 17
Sean O'Brien
Age: 30
1.87m, 108kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Leinster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: Six appearances
Ireland caps: 49
Peter O'Mahony
Age: 27
1.91m, 108kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Munster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 40
Ken Owens
Age: 30
1.84m, 108kg
Country/club: Wales/ Scarlets
Position: Hooker
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 50
Kyle Sinckler
Age: 24
1.80m, 122kg
Country/club: England/ Harlequins
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
England caps: Eight
CJ Stander
Age: 27
1.89m, 115kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Munster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 15
Justin Tipuric
Age: 27
1.88m, 101kg
Country/club: Wales/ Ospreys
Position: Back row
Lions: Six appearances
Wales caps: 51
Mako Vunipola
Age: 26
1.83m, 121kg
Country/club: England/ Saracens
Position: Prop
Lions: Seven appearances
England caps: 42
BACKS
Dan Biggar
Age: 27
1.85m, 93kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 56
Elliot Daly
Age: 24
1.82m, 97kg
Country/club: England/Wasps
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 13
Jonathan Davies
Age: 29
1.86m, 103kg
Country/club: Wales/Scarlets
Position: Centre
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 64
Owen Farell
Age: 25
1.86m, 93kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
England caps: 52
Leigh Halfpenny
Age: 28
1.78m, 87kg
Country/club: Wales/ Toulon
Position: Fullback
Lions: Seven appearances, three tests
England caps: 71
Robbie Henshaw
Age: 23
1.90m, 102kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Leinster Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 29
Stuart Hogg
Age: 24
1.80m, 100kg
Country/club: Scotland/ Glasgow Warriors
Position: Fullback
Lions: Five appearances
Scotland caps: 53
Jonathan Joseph
Age: 26
1.83m, 95kg
Country/club: England/Bath Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
England caps: 33
Greg Laidlaw
Age: 31
1.75m, 80kg
Country/club: Scotland/Gloucester Rugby
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: First tour
Scotland caps: 58
Conor Murray
Age: 28
1.88m, 94kg
Country/club: Ireland/Munster Rugby
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
Ireland caps: 57
George North
Age: 25
1.93m, 108kg
Country/club: Wales/Northampton Saints
Position: Wing
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 69
Jack Nowell
Age: 24
1.80m, 98kg
Country/club: England/Exeter Chiefs
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 23
Jared Payne
Age: 31
1.83m, 98kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 20
Jonathan Sexton
Age: 31
1.88m, 93kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
Ireland caps: 66
Tommy Seymour
Age: 28
1.83m, 94kg
Country/club: Scotland/Glasgow Warriors
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
Scotland caps: 36
Ben Te'o
Age: 30
1.88m, 106kg
Country/club: England/Worcester Warriors
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
England caps: Eight
Anthony Watson
Age: 23
1.84m, 94kg
Country/club: England/Bath Rugby
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 26
Rhys Webb
Age: 28
1.83m, 92kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 28
Liam Williams
Age: 26
1.88m, 86kg
Country/club: Wales/Scarlets
Position: Wing/Fullback
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 43 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
