June 3 British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand Provincial Barbarians 13-7 (halftime 3-7) in the opening game of their 10-match tour at Okara Park in Whangarei on Saturday.
Scorers:
British and Irish Lions
Try - Anthony Watson; Conversions - Owen Farrell; Penalties - Johnny Sexton, Greig Laidlaw
Barbarians
Try - Sam Anderson-Heather; Conversions - Bryn Gatland.
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Attendance: 19,951
Remaining fixtures:
June 7 v Auckland Blues, Auckland
June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
