AUCKLAND, June 7 Auckland Blues beat British and Irish Lions 22-16 (halftime 12-10) at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
Scorers:
Auckland Blues
Tries - Rieko Ioane, Sonny Bill Williams, Ihaia West; Conversion - Stephen Perofeta, West; Penalties - West
British and Irish Lions
Try - CJ Stander; Conversions - Leigh Halfpenny; Penalties - Halfpenny (3)
Yellow card - Liam Williams (56)
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Attendance: 40,639
Previous result:
Lions 13 New Zealand Provincial Barbarians 7
Remaining fixtures:
June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)