Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 British and Irish Lions beat Maori All Blacks 32-10 (halftime 12-10) in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
Lions
Tries - Penalty try, Maro Itoje; Conversions - Leigh Halfpenny; Penalties - Halfpenny (6)
Maori All Blacks
Tries - Liam Messam; Conversions - Damian McKenzie; Penalties - McKenzie
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Attendance: 28,177
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.