June 20 British and Irish Lions beat Waikato Chiefs 34-6 (halftime 13-6) in the sixth match of their tour of New Zealand at Waikato Stadium on Tuesday.
Scorers:
Lions
Tries - Penalty try, Jack Nowell (2), Jared Payne; Conversions - Dan Biggar (3); Penalties - Biggar (2)
Waikato Chiefs
Penalties - Stephen Donald (2)
Referee: Jerome Garces (France)
Attendance: 29,974
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland