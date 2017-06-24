Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
AUCKLAND, June 24 New Zealand beat British and Irish Lions 30-15 (halftime 13-8) in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Scorers:
All Blacks
Tries - Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane (2); Conversions - Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties - Barrett (3)
British and Irish Lions
Tries - Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb; Conversion - Owen Farrell; Penalty - Owen Farrell
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.