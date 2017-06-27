June 27 British and Irish Lions drew with the Wellington Hurricanes 31-31 (halftime 23-7 Lions) in the eighth game of their 10-match tour at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.
Scorers:
Lions
Tries - Tommy Seymour (2), George North; Conversions - Dan Biggar (2); Penalties - Biggar (4)
Hurricanes
Tries - Callum Gibbins, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen, Vaea Fifita; Conversions - Jordie Barrett (4); Penalties - Barrett.
Referee: Romaine Poite (France)
Attendance: 38,690
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)