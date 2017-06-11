Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, June 11 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday in the fourth game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand.
Lions: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly. (Writing by John O'Brien; Editing by Ian Ransom)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.