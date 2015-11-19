Nov 19 List of the players with the most international caps after New Zealand captain Richie McCaw announced his retirement on Thursday.
148 - Richie McCaw (New Zealand)
141 - Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland/British and Ireland Lions)
139 - George Gregan (Australia)
132 - Keven Mealamu (New Zealand)
130 - Ronan O'Gara (Ireland/British and Ireland Lions)
127 - Victor Matfield (South Africa)
124 - Gethin Jenkins (Wales)
119 - Jason Leonard (England/British and Ireland Lions)
118 - Fabien Pelous (France)
118 - Tony Woodcock (New Zealand)
117 - Bryan Habana (South Africa)
116 - Nathan Sharpe (Australia)
115 - Martin Castrogiovanni (Italy)
115 - Paul O'Connell (Ireland/British and Ireland Lions)
114 - Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia)
114 - Sergio Parisse (Italy)
112 - Marco Bortolami (Italy)
112 - Dan Carter (New Zealand)
111 - Philippe Sella (France)
111 - John Smit (South Africa)
111 - George Smith (Australia)
(Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Nick Mulvenney)