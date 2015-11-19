WELLINGTON Nov 19 With nothing left to prove, Richie McCaw has brought the curtain down on a 14-year international career that has left many calling him the greatest rugby player of all time.

Already the most successful captain in rugby, McCaw became the world's most capped player earlier this year when he surpassed the 141 tests of Irish talisman Brian O'Driscoll.

The 34-year-old, who led New Zealand to their 'black-to-black' World Cup triumph last month, ended his career with 148 test caps.

"I've been hugely privileged to do what I've done for so long, been in some great teams with some great men and what happened in the World Cup just been, everything falling into place was hugely rewarding," McCaw told reporters on Thursday.

"Sitting here today, the body would say, 'you could still play' so that means that I think I've got the timing right.

"I have to say, I'm hugely excited about closing that chapter and looking forward to the future."

A three-time World Player of the Year, McCaw was the first All Black to notch 100 test caps, has the highest number of wins (131) and most games as captain (110).

He was also named New Zealand's Sportsman of the Year twice, in 2010 and 2011.

But McCaw prefers not to dwell on individual accolades.

Even at the news conference to announce his retirement on Thursday he spoke of the team first and how they had helped him put together an unrivalled rugby career.

McCaw's 'every-man' nature, carved out in the rural hinterlands of South Canterbury, helped him negotiate the pitfalls of New Zealand's second-most scrutinised job, behind the prime minister, in a rugby-mad country that prides itself on embracing egalitarianism.

McCaw has gravitas, or to use a uniquely New Zealand aphorism, he has "mana". When he speaks, people listen. And his team mates followed him even when he laid down 'the law according to Richie'.

G.A.B.

Like many boys growing up in New Zealand, McCaw had dreams from an early age of making the All Blacks, he said in his 2012 biography "The Open Side".

Having been invited to the New Zealand under-19 trials, he was asked by his uncle John 'Biggsy' McLay what his goals were.

On a paper napkin, the pair mapped out plans for progression through provincial rugby into Super Rugby and then eventually to the All Blacks side.

"Sign it," McCaw recalled his uncle asking him. "Sign it Great All Black".

"I couldn't bring myself to write the words Great All Black, so I wrote down G.A.B.," McCaw wrote.

He then hung the scrap of paper at the back of a cupboard where no one else would see it.

Those teenage aspirations came to fruition sooner than planned.

He was called into the All Blacks squad in 2001 aged 20 without having played Super Rugby, a decision that was criticised by Josh Kronfeld, the man who held the black number seven jersey before him.

McCaw silenced his doubters when he was named man of the match on his debut against Ireland in Dublin, then set out on a career that is unlikely to be matched in a generation.

McCaw led New Zealand to their second World Cup title in 2011 while playing with a broken foot, then helped them win a third two weeks ago playing perhaps the best rugby of his storied career.

Widely considered the greatest All Black of all time, McCaw can also lay claim to being the best the world has ever seen.

"He's inspired a lot of rugby players," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday.

"He's inspired a lot of All Blacks and we'll miss him for sure but, like everybody, you've got to pick the right time to go and he couldn't have picked a better time.

"He is on top of the heap, he's made his own decision and we'll be forever grateful for what he has done for the All Blacks.

"Well done, mate."

