WELLINGTON Nov 19 Richie McCaw, who captained New Zealand to two Rugby World Cup triumphs and was one of the best players ever to grace the game, brought an end to his 14-year international career by announcing his retirement on Thursday.

The 34-year-old flanker ended his career as the most capped player (148) and captain (110) in world rugby. He won three World Rugby Player of the Year awards and led the All Blacks to successive World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015.

