July 3 Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina has been charged by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Wales in March, the New Zealand Herald newspaper reported on Friday.

The 34-year-old was playing for Irish province Connacht when he was arrested in April for the alleged assault. Muliaina denied the allegation.

"Mils Muliaina has been charged with sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over. He is scheduled to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on the 7th August 2015," South Wales Police said in a statement to the Auckland-based newspaper.

Muliaina won 100 caps for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2011 before moving to Japan after the last World Cup and then to Ireland in 2014.

He has signed a contract with Italian side Zebre for next season. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)