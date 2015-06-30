June 30 Namibia have appointed former South Africa test wing Pieter Rossouw as their backline coach to the end of the World Cup in England, the country's rugby union federation said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old is the latest change in the technical team after coach Danie Vermeulen resigned last week and was replaced by Welsh technical director Phil Davies.

Rossouw, who scored 21 tries in 43 caps for the Springboks between 1997 and 2003, moves from the Bulls Super Rugby franchise where he filled the same role.

Namibia play Russia in Windhoek in two test matches on July 11 and 18.

They have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 31, along with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Tonga.