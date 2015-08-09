Aug 9 Namibia captain Jacques Burger says his side have learned valuable lessons from their 46-13 Africa Cup victory over Kenya in Windhoek on Saturday and believes they are on track with their World Cup preparations.

Namibia ran in six tries as they gained revenge for a defeat by Kenya in the World Cup qualification competition 12 months ago in Madagascar.

It is a further sign of their improvement under Welsh coach Phil Davies, who has won all three of his tests in charge so far after replacing Danie Vermeulen in June.

Loose-forward Burger said this win, coupled with twin successes over Russia last month, have boosted confidence for the rugby minnows.

"We have three wins on the trot now and that is very important for our confidence leading up to the Rugby World Cup, we are working very hard, finding our feet and I am happy with our progress," Burger told reporters.

"We tried a lot of things today and towards the end we opened it up a little bit too much, very valuable lessons were learnt today and hopefully we can improve even more next weekend against Zimbabwe."

Namibia scored their points through a brace of tries for centre Darryl de la Harpe, to go with further scores from fullback Chrysander Botha, wing David Philander, flank Renaldo Bothma and a penalty try.

Flyhalf Theuns Kotze kicked five conversions and a brace of penalties.

Namibia have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 31, along with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Tonga. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)