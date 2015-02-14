LONDON Feb 14 England fullback Mike Brown will be monitored under concussion protocols after taking a blow to the head which appeared to knock him out in the Six Nations win over Italy on Saturday.

Brown lay prone on the Twickenham turf for around six minutes while he received treatment after he was struck by Andrea Masi's shoulder early in England's 47-17 victory.

The fullback was put in a neck brace and carried off on a stretcher, but returned to watch from the bench during the second half, giving a wry smile as he received a huge ovation when he took his seat.

Coach Stuart Lancaster said he did not know if Brown was unconscious at any point, and he will now undergo a graduated return to play under concussion management protocols.

England have a two-week gap before they play Ireland in Dublin on March 1.

"The two weeks and a day helps. "I've spoken to him in the changing room, he seems fine," Lancaster told a news conference.

"He was grumpy that he had to miss the game.

"We've got a training week coming up and clearly he'll take no part in that and we'll see how he goes in the lead up to the (Ireland) game."

Concussion protocols have been a hot topic this week following the inquest into why Wales wing George North was allowed to play on after being knocked out during the match against England in Cardiff on Friday.

World Rugby said North should not have stayed on the pitch after suffering a head injury during the second half of his team's 21-16 Six Nations defeat.

North clashed heads with team mate Richard Hibbard and was clearly unconscious as he fell to the ground but he immediately came round and finished the match.

World Rugby said it accepted the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) explanation that neither the team's medical staff nor the independent doctor saw the incident.

The North furore was followed on Friday by Ireland issuing a statement over flyhalf Jonny Sexton's inclusion in the side to play France.

Sexton has had to sit out the last 12 weeks after suffering a series of blows to the head last year.

The IRFU said they were satisfied Sexton was fit to play "in light of some disappointing and inaccurate commentary in the media by individuals with no medical expertise". (Editing by Martyn Herman)