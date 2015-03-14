LONDON, March 14 England put themselves back in the mix for the Six Nations title when they beat Scotland 25-13 on Saturday to join Ireland and Wales on six points and set up a mouth-watering finale next week but they may come to rue a host of missed tryscoring chances.

After Wales had beaten Ireland in Cardiff earlier, England knew a big win against a team they had not lost to at home for 32 years would put them in pole position on points difference but they made hard work of it having somehow trailed 13-10 at halftime despite largely dominating.

However, second-half tries by George Ford and Jack Nowell, added to Jonathan Joseph's score after five minutes, did just enough to secure a narrow victory but with precious little for the Twickenham crowd to get excited about.

England, with a points difference of plus 37, complete their campaign at home to France in the final match of next week's "Super Saturday" finale.

By then, they will know what they need to achieve in terms of a points victory to take the title after Wales (plus 12) have played Italy in Rome and Ireland (plus 33) have faced Scotland in Edinburgh.

