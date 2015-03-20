By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, March 20 When England went into their
final fixture of the 2014 Six Nations needing a 50-plus point
win over Italy to have a chance of the title it looked a forlorn
hope when they led only 10-6 after almost half an hour.
However, as Italy tired, England poured on the pressure,
eventually running in seven tries for a 52-11 victory.
It was not quite enough to prevent Ireland taking the title
on points difference but will be a useful reminder for Stuart
Lancaster's team when they face the French on Saturday again
knowing what margin of victory they will need to take the
overall honours.
While everyone involved with England has been quick to nod
their respect to "always dangerous France", there has also been
a refreshing public recognition that they expect to win the game
and set themselves up for the title Six months before they host
the World Cup.
Lancaster will delay his team talk until half an hour before
the 1700 kickoff, by which time England will know their target
-- and France could even still be in the hunt for the title
should Ireland and Wales lose.
England are four points ahead of Ireland and 25 clear of the
Welsh and, as by far the leading tryscorers in the tournament
with 11, have to believe they can find the attacking invention
to get the job done.
France have won at Twickenham only twice in their last 13
Six Nations visits, the last of those victories coming 10 years
ago.
"Last year the pressure was on to go to Italy and score 50
and we did that," Lancaster said.
"France have a six day turnaround and we know that can hurt
you. If we can keep the intensity high then hopefully we can
make them feel the pressure."
With centre Jonathan Joseph and flyhalf George Ford in fine
form, England's backline is starting to really click but, as
ever, securing a big victory is as much about defence as attack.
England were set fair in Rome last year when they led 46-5
with 12 minutes remaining but Leonardo Sarto's interception try
took the wind out of their sails and played a major part in them
failing to achieve their target margin.
"One of the key messages this week has been making sure
we're better defensively," Lancaster said. "You don't get many
teams scoring 20 or 30 points against France."
Team Played Won Match points Points
difference
England 4 3 6 + 37
Ireland 4 3 6 + 33
Wales 4 3 6 + 12
France 4 2 4 + 22
(Editing by Ed Osmond)