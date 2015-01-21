LONDON Jan 21 Danny Cipriani and Nick Easter were the eye-catching inclusions in Stuart Lancaster's training squad for the opening game of the Six Nations against Wales on Feb. 6, both given the chance to force their way into World Cup reckoning.

Mercurial Sale flyhalf Cipriani did make two appearances off the bench in New Zealand last June but has not featured in a Six Nations game since his man of the match performance against Ireland under Brian Ashton seven years ago.

He still faces a stiff battle to force his way past Stephen Myler, George Ford and Owen Farrell but will be delighted to be given the chance after a string of off-field indiscretions has limited him to nine caps since making his debut in 2008.

Number eight Easter last played in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France but on the back of a stellar season for Harlequins and an injury that has ruled Ben Morgan out of the tournament, the 36-year-old has received his first call up under Lancaster.

England squad for Wales game in Cardiff on Feb. 6:

Forwards - Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby), Calum Clark (Northampton Saints), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Corbisiero (Northampton Saints), Nick Easter (Harlequins), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Graham Kitchener (Leicester Tigers), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Geoff Parling (Leicester Tigers), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, captain), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), David Wilson (Bath Rugby), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints), Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Backs - Brad Barritt (Saracens), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Luther Burrell (Northampton Saints), Danny Care (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Sale Sharks), Kyle Eastmond (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Stephen Myler (Northampton Saints), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Twelvetrees (Gloucester Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) (Editing by John O'Brien)