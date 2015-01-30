LONDON Jan 30 Stuart Lancaster says the time for development is over and now it is all about results yet the Six Nations remains a stepping stone to the World Cup and it will be fascinating to see what approach the England coach takes over the next five games.

Lancaster, like most of his predecessors in the job, has spent most of his three years in charge trying to develop some coherence to England's backline and, like most of his predecessors, has had only limited success.

True, England have turned on the style on occasions, most notably when they hammered New Zealand on a memorable Twickenham afternoon just over two years ago, but in general they have struggled to produce much backline fizz.

So when, after patchy defeats by the All Blacks and South Africa in November, they reverted to a predominantly forward-led approach against Australia and were rewarded with a convincing win, Lancaster could be forgiven for thinking that would be the tactic most likely to bring sustained success, certainly against the southern hemisphere sides.

"The gainline will be important in Cardiff, but there are different ways to get over it," Lancaster said this week looking ahead to the tournament's opening game when England play Wales on Feb. 6 in a game where power is likely to trump panache.

The build-up to that mouthwatering Friday night clash has been dominated by England's injury crisis, with around a dozen potential first teamers out or struggling for fitness.

Lancaster's midfield options have been severely tested and the absence from the whole tournament of flyhalf Owen Farrell will force him to involve either Stephen Myler or Danny Cipriani as backup to George Ford, yet such is the squad depth he has developed, particularly in the pack, that England remain in very good shape.

They have developed some experienced cover in most positions and the return to the fold of Nick Easter, for the first time since 2011, and James Haskell, likely to replace the injured Tom Wood at blindside flanker, should help them deal with the daunting atmosphere in the Millennium Stadium.

Last year England narrowly lost their opening game in Paris but bounced back to win the next four and finish second for the third season in a row.

Having been blown away 30-3 by Wales in Cardiff two years ago they will certainly be fired up to get off to a better start this season and with three home games -- against Italy, Scotland and France -- they should be equipped to have a serious tilt at the title they have won only once since they became world champions in 2003.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)