CARDIFF Feb 7 Two years ago in the bowels of the Millennium Stadium, Stuart Lancaster cut a disconsolate figure as he picked over England's humiliating 30-3 defeat by Wales which unceremoniously ended their Six Nations title hopes and grand slam dream.

The England coach's demeanour could not have been more different in Cardiff on Friday as he savoured revenge and the highest point of his coaching career.

England's stunning fightback from 10-0 down to beat Wales 21-16 sent a message that his new-look side have that steely edge, power and attacking precision they will need in spades if they are to go a long way in this year's World Cup.

Lancaster ranked the win as probably the best of his three-year tenure, sitting alongside the victory over world champions New Zealand at Twickenham in 2012.

"I remember getting interviewed two years ago and it was probably the lowest point of my coaching career without a doubt," he told reporters.

"This win is definitely up there at the highest point because, the pressure and emotions we had leading into it, the challenges we had in getting new combinations together," he said.

England, who lost their first two November internationals to New Zealand and South Africa before beating Samoa and Australia, suffered an injury-hit build-up to the tournament but Lancaster was always confident he had quality throughout his squad.

England appeared to be particularly vulnerable in their backline but the inexperienced Anthony Watson and Jonathan Joseph scored well-taken tries while the pack, with James Haskell and Billy Vunipola outstanding, bludgeoned Wales in the second half.

"Our belief has always been strong. I have a fantastic group of coaches, the players are all buying in to what we are doing as a group and whatever combination we put out there we'll always be competitive," Lancaster said.

The coach was especially pleased with how England regrouped after a bad start, not panicking or chasing the game to get on top and holding Wales pointless in the second half. It was a sign, he said, of "growing maturity and belief"

"Decision-making at the breakdown we got spot on. When to contest the ball and when to leave the ball and get that defensive wall in place."

There can be no doubt that England struck a psychological blow although Lancaster and opposite number Warren Gatland both played down any significance the game would have on their World cup pool meeting.

"We won't get too carried away I can assure you," Lancaster said. "We have plenty to work on. It's all about here and now."

