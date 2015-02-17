LONDON Feb 17 England coach Stuart Lancaster has released 17 players from his Six Nations squad so they can play for their clubs in the Premiership this weekend.

England won their opening two matches in the tournament, including a 47-17 victory over Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

"We have reviewed the Italy match this morning with the whole squad and, while we were pleased to score six tries and win by 30 points, we all know there is plenty to work on," Lancaster told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We will release some players back to their clubs this evening as it will be a good opportunity for them to play for their clubs on a big Premiership weekend before we get together ahead of the Ireland training week."

Fullback Mike Brown is recovering from the head injury which forced him off the field early in the Italy game.

"Mike is in in the early days of the graduated return to play protocol and will not be training this week," Lancaster said.

The coach has retained the 15 players who started against Italy along with centre Billy Twelvetrees and winger Jack Nowell to continue training at the squad's Pennyhill Park base near London.

Among those sent back to their clubs were flyhalf Danny Cipriani and number eight Nick Easter, who both scored tries after coming on as replacements against Italy, and injured lock Courtney Lawes.

England's next Six Nations game is a potential title decider against Ireland, who have also won their first two matches, in Dublin on March 1. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)