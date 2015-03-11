LONDON, March 11 England coach Stuart Lancaster has reacted to his side's defeat to Ireland by giving lock Courtney Lawes his first taste of Six Nations action this season and recalling fullback Mike Brown for Saturday's Twickenham clash with Scotland.

The powerful and athletic Lawes has only recently returned to action after a lengthy absence with an ankle injury but goes into the starting lineup in place of George Kruis, who drops out of the squad.

Fellow lock Geoff Parling also comes into the squad for his first taste of the Six Nations since 2013 as one of the replacements.

Brown missed the 19-9 defeat in Dublin after suffering concussion in the previous win over Italy and replaces Alex Goode, who also drops out of the 23. Flanker Tom Wood is also back among the replacements.

England have won their last five games against Scotland, who were beaten at home by Italy last time out, and have not lost against them at Twickenham for 32 years.

They will expect another victory but will also be looking to rack up the points as their only realistic hope of overhauling Ireland for the title will be via points difference if the unbeaten Irish lose one of their remaining two games.

"It's been an intense two weeks of training as everyone wants to be on that field on Saturday to put things right after Dublin and we have had to make some tough selection calls," Lancaster said in a statement.

"There's always a lot of competition for places and having experienced players like Courtney, Tom and Geoff available after playing well for their clubs in the last few weeks adds to our options."

Team

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees. (Editing by Justin Palmer)