LONDON Feb 9 Winger Jack Nowell and openside flanker Jack Clifford will start for England in their Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, the only changes to the side who began their title defence with victory over France last weekend.

Nowell starts on the right wing, with Jonny May dropping to the bench, while Clifford, who was not involved against France, goes into an inexperienced back row for Tom Wood, who is named among the replacements and faces a late fitness test on an arm injury.

"Jack Nowell has an excellent work-rate and he’s a guy that carries through the line which will be important for us," said coach Eddie Jones.

"Jack Clifford also deserves his starting role. He is a hard-working, young player. He has got a good record against Wales, he had a superb game against them in May."

Flanker James Haskell remains on the bench despite a barnstorming late cameo last week as he continues to build his match fitness after a long injury layoff.

England team to play Wales (1650 GMT):

15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Jack Clifford, 6-Maro Itoje, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Tom Wood, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jonny May. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)