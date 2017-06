LONDON, March 11 England retained the Six Nations title with a game to spare on Saturday as their 61-21 victory over Scotland at Twickenham gave them an unassailable lead ahead of their final game away to Ireland next week.

The victory was England's 18th in a row, drawing them level with New Zealand, who set the tier one record from 2015-2016.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Rex Gowar)