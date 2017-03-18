Rugby-Defend. Hold the ball. Good luck - Samoa message to Lions
AUCKLAND, June 16 Samoa captain Kahn Fotuali'i had a simple message to the British and Irish Lions after his side were thumped 78-0 by the All Blacks at Eden Park on Friday.
DUBLIN, March 18 England coach Eddie Jones blamed himself for his team's 13-9 defeat by Ireland on Saturday that ended their hopes of a second successive Six Nations grand slam and a world record 19th victory in a row.
England conceded an early try to Ireland lock Iain Henderson and never really threatened to get back into the match as the hosts strangled their attacking options.
"Everything was wrong with the preparation because we played like that. I take full responsibility, I didn't prepare the team well and we will respond in the future," Australian Jones told the BBC.
"It was a tight old game. One or two things go your way and the game flips, they didn't go our way today, we didn't work hard enough to get those opportunities and that's what happens."
England secured the Six Nations title with a crushing 61-21 win over Scotland last weekend. (Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
AUCKLAND, June 16 Samoa captain Kahn Fotuali'i had a simple message to the British and Irish Lions after his side were thumped 78-0 by the All Blacks at Eden Park on Friday.
AUCKLAND, June 16 A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Half Time: 28-0 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Anton Lienert-Brown (12),Beauden Barrett (30, 59),Ardie Savea (34, 76),Sonny Bill Williams (40),Israel Dagg (42),Julian Savea (52),Codie Taylor (56),Vaea Fifita (62),TJ Perenara (72),Sam Cane (79) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (13, 31, 35, 41, 43, 57, 61),Lima Sopo