LONDON Feb 3 England have named flyhalf Danny Cipriani in a 25-man squad for the Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Friday, while number eight Nick Easter returns for the first time since the 2011 World Cup.

The 27-year-old Cipriani, who has not been included since last summer's tour of New Zealand, and Easter, 36, who last featured in the World Cup quarter-final defeat by France, are set to start on the bench at the Millennium Stadium.

A quartet of British and Irish Lions -- Dan Cole, Tom Croft, Tom Youngs and prop Mako Vunipola -- are also in Stuart Lancaster's party while centre Jonathan Joseph returns for the first time since the 2013 Argentina tour.

The starting XV will be named on Wednesday with prop Henry Thomas and Jack Nowell the two players expected to miss out on the matchday squad of 23.

England are without six injured players with David Wilson, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Tom Wood, Ben Morgan and Owen Farrell all sidelined, but Lancaster believes he has brought in quality players to replace those who are missing out.

"Everyone named is fit and ready to go and we are looking forward to finalising our preparations over the next few days," he said in an England Rugby news release naming the squad.

"While we have certain players unavailable through injury, it's great to be able to welcome back guys who missed the QBE Internationals such as Dan Cole, Mako Vunipola and Tom Youngs.

"Their experience, alongside that of players like Tom Croft and Nick Easter, will be invaluable against a strong Welsh team."

England, who beat Wales 29-18 at Twickenham in last year's Six Nations, came second behind Ireland on points difference. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)