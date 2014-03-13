UPDATE 1-Rugby- Paris clubs Stade Francais, Racing 92 announce merger plan
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
LONDON, March 13 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team for their final Six Nations championship match against Italy in Rome on Saturday (1230 GMT):
15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Tom Johnson, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-George Ford, 23-Manu Tuilagi. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Patrick Johnston)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.