Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
LONDON, March 11England coach Stuart Lancaster on Wednesday named the following team to play Scotland in the Six Nations championship at Twickenham on Saturday (1700 GMT):
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.