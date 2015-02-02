LONDON Feb 2 England prop David Wilson has been ruled out of the Six Nations opener against Wales with a neck injury, British media reported on Monday.

Henry Thomas was called into the squad last week as cover for the 29-year-old Wilson who started all four of England's November internationals.

Dan Cole, fit again after injury, could take his place in the front row against Wales in Cardiff on Friday.

Flanker Tom Wood, lock Geoff Parling and centres Brad Barritt and Kyle Eastmond are also likely to miss the Wales game. Forwards Ben Morgan and Joe Launchbury and flyhalf Owen Farrell have been ruled out of the whole tournament. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)