March 11 List of England's 18 consecutive test wins after Saturday's Six Nations victory over Scotland at Twickenham drew them level with New Zealand's top tier record of 18. October 2015 World Cup Uruguay 60-3 February 2016 Six Nations Scotland 15-9 February 2016 Six Nations Italy 40-9 February 2016 Six Nations Ireland 21-10 March 2016 Six Nations Wales 25-21 March 2016 Six Nations France 31-21 May 2016 Test Wales 27-13 June 2016 Tour of Australia First test 39-28 June 2016 Tour of Australia Australia 23-7 June 2016 Tour of Australia Australia 44-40 November 2016 Autumn international South Africa 37-21 November 2016 Autumn international Fiji 58-15 November 2016 Autumn international Argentina 27-14 December 2016 Autumn international Australia 37-21 February 2017 Six Nations France 19-16 February 2017 Six Nations Wales 21-16 February 2016 Six Nations Italy 36-15 March 2016 Six Nations Scotland 61-21