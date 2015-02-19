PARIS Scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde looks set to boost France in their stuttering Six Nations campaign after he was named in the 30-man squad to prepare for the Feb. 28 trip to Wales on Thursday.

The Toulon player is back from a knee injury after missing Les Bleus's first two outings, a 15-8 win against Scotland and a 18-11 defeat in Ireland.

Tillous-Borde paired up with flyhalf Camille Lopez for last November's three test matches and the association proved solid throughout.

Rory Kockott, who was largely disappointing when he deputised at scrumhalf against Scotland and Ireland, is out of the squad with a thigh injury, as well as wing Teddy Thomas, out with an ankle problem after two below-par performances, too. Second row Pascal Pape has been included in the squad, pending the result of his disciplinary hearing for kneeing Ireland's Jamie Heaslip in a ruck last Saturday. The verdict is expected later on Thursday. France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre will name his team for the Wales clash next Wednesday.

