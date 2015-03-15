ROME, March 15 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre praised his side's resilience after they bounced back from two successive defeats in the Six Nations to overcome Italy in a scrappy match in Rome on Sunday.

Les Bleus scored two tries and five penalties to seal an emphatic 29-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico after a dour first half in which a wet ball and rain-soaked pitch led both sides into a string of handling errors.

France went into the break leading 9-0 after two penalties from flyhalf Camille Lopez and one from full back Scott Spedding but broke away in the second half with tries from second-rower Yoann Maestri and replacement centre Mathieu Bastareaud.

The relentless French defence, with only one missed tackle all match, stifled any hope for Italy.

"We had a team today that's for sure. In terms of commitment and aggression and defensively as well," Saint-Andre said, singling out flanker Thierry Dusautoir, celebrating his 50th match as captain.

"Our scrum was of very high quality and despite difficult conditions and a slippery ball we passed a lot and tried a lot," he said.

UNDER PRESSURE

Dusautoir acknowledged that after defeats by Ireland and Wales, France were under pressure to produce a victory and rescue their Six Nations campaign from being a debacle.

"It was a big test today. In our last few matches, we weren't able to find this defiance, or quality or this hunger," he said.

"The first half maybe wasn't very productive but it wore them down and it allowed us to end the match well," he said.

Italy, who had beaten France in their last two encounters in the Six Nations in Rome, were left to rue a missed opportunity.

"As the game went on, we lost confidence a little and they started to gain it," said hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini.

"We lost the ball, we were penalised in the scrum, after that they got into our half and they took their three points from the penalties two or three times and we found ourselves going from 0-0 to 9-0 in a short time," he said. (Editing by Ken Ferris)