LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France Jan 19 Mathieu Bastareaud was left out of the France squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday when new manager Guy Noves named 31 players and promised a new era of attacking rugby.

The burly centre had been omitted from two previous informal gatherings with former Toulouse boss Noves looking to rejuvenate a squad which exited last year's World Cup following a record defeat by New Zealand.

"We want to build a team who will be able to improve a lot, and not taking players who would not be with us in two or three years," Noves told a news conference.

"We want to make the French people who will support us happy."

France start their Six Nations campaign at the Stade de France against Italy on Feb. 6.

Forwards: Uini Atonio, Eddy Ben Arous, Andoine Burban, Yacouba Camara, Camille Chat, Damien Chouly, Alessandre Flanquart, Kevin Gourdon, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Paul Jedrasiak, Wenceslas Lauret, Yoann Maestri, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina

Backs: Sebastien Bezy, Hugo Bonneval, Jonathan Danty, Jean-Marc Doussain, Alexandre Dumoulin, Benjamin Fall, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Remi Lamerat, Maxime Machenaud, Maxime Medard, Morgan Parra, Jules Plisson, Scott Spedding, Virimi Vakatawa (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)