Rugby-Ireland thrash Japan 50-22 in first test
June 17 Ireland scored seven tries on the way to a convincing 50-22 victory over 2019 World Cup hosts Japan at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka in the first match of a two-test series on Saturday.
PARIS, March 9 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in the Six Nations on Saturday: 15-Brice Dulin - 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Gaël Fickou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa - 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Baptiste Serin - 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kévin Gourdon, 6-Fabien Sanconnie - 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Julien Le Devedec - 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (cap), 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Eddy Ben Arous, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Antoine Dupont, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Yoann Huget (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)
June 17 Ireland scored seven tries on the way to a convincing 50-22 victory over 2019 World Cup hosts Japan at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka in the first match of a two-test series on Saturday.
SYDNEY, June 17 Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, to the southern hemisphere team.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia 19 Scotland 24 Half Time: 12-17 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Israel Folau (20, 40),Will Genia (57) Conversions: Bernard Foley (21, 58) Scotland : Tries: Duncan Taylor (15),Finn Russell (27),Hamish Watson (61) Conversions: Finn Russell (16, 27, 63) Penalty Goal: Greig Tonks (3)