LONDON Jan 28 The accepted wisdom about France in the Six Nations, or in almost every game of rugby they play, is that nobody knows "which France will turn up" -- and it seems to be a concern shared by their own coach.

Having secured a grand slam in 2010 and finished second in 2011, the year they were also pipped in the World Cup final, France have since finished fourth, last (for the first time since 1969) and fourth in the Six Nations.

Last year's poor performance was all the more surprising after they opened up with a victory over England and most pundits have long since given up trying to predict how they will go.

"You don't know? To be honest, I don't know," coach Philippe Saint Andre told amused reporters at the Six Nations launch in London on Wednesday.

"We just have to be focused for the first game against Scotland at the Stade de France. The first game sets the tempo for competition."

Saint-Andre certainly has something to prove in the Six Nations, having overseen the last three poor campaigns where France have lost seven, won six and drawn two of their 15 games.

"It's very difficult to predict -- four countries can win it," he said.

"Last year we missed a penalty against Ireland and that was maybe the difference between finishing first and fourth. It shows how tight things are at the top level.

"We need to improve our goal kicking percentage. Last year it was 68 percent and if it had been 85 we would have won three games more."

France followed up that campaign with three defeats at the hands of Australia in June, but did find some form in the autumn when they beat Fiji and Australia before losing to Argentina.

"The confidence is back, we had some good games in November," said Saint-Andre, who is just the latest France coach who seems unable to avoid constant tinkering with his side.

Finally, he seem to have made up his mind up about his halfbacks, sticking with scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde and flyhalf Camille Lopez for all three November tests -- his 13th starting pairing.

"Lopez is a fantastic footballer," he said. "We picked him in New Zealand two years ago but then he injured his cruciate knee ligament and was out for six months.

"He's back now doing a fantastic job for Clermont Ferrand and he did a good job for us in November and we believe he can carry us forward in the Six Nations." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)