PARIS Feb 4 South African Rory Kockott was handed his first start for France when he was named at scrumhalf in the team to face Scotland in their Six Nations opener at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Castres Olympique's Kockott, who won his first three caps last November against Fiji, Australia and Argentina, is deputising for Sebastien Tillous-Bordes, who was ruled out of the clash with an injury.

He will pair up with usual flyhalf Camille Lopez.

Scott Spedding was named at fullback despite the return of Brice Dulin, who is back in the squad after nursing an arm injury. Dulin had already missed the November test with a stress fracture.

France finished the Six Nations in fourth place last year, and last in 2013.

Team: 15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Rory Kockott, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Eddy Ben Arous, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Remi Lamerat (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)